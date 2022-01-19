New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the ban on commercial international passenger flights till February 28.

In a circular issued by DGCA, it said that the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 23.59 hrs IST of February 28, 2022.

It further reads this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

However, flights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected. All concerned authorities have been asked to acknowledge the receipt and ensure strict compliance.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020.

Earlier, on December 9, DGCA had extended the ban till January 31.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 2,82,970 COVID cases (44,889 more than yesterday), 441 deaths, and 1,88,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry. The active case in the country are 18,31,000, daily positivity rate 15.13 per cent and current total Omicron cases tally 8,961 which shows an increase of 0.79 per cent since yesterday.

21 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune city yesterday. The number of infected police personnel in the city now stands at 504, said Pune Police.

Also, more than 158.46 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs. Over 12.84 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered, said Union Health Ministry.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha