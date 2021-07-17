Rajasthan COVID Curbs: The three-tier public discipline guidelines 5.0 will come into effect from July 17. Religious processions of 'Kavad Yatra' and gatherings on Eid-ul-Adha will not be permitted in the wake of the pandemic.

Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the third wave ahead of the religious festivals including Eid-al-Adha and Kanwar Yatra, the Rajasthan government on Friday announced sweeping restrictions on gatherings to combat the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state which was under a lockdown since last two months.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 9,53,292, according to an official report issued here. No fresh Covid fatality was recorded in the state on Friday. The death toll due to the infection stands at 8,947, it said. Of the new cases, eight were reported from Udaipur and seven from Jaipur among other others, it said. A total of 9,43,842 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 503, the report added.

Here are the complete guidelines:

Chaturmas festival is organised in many places of the state by the Jain community and many other people. This event lasts for four months. Devotees from all over the world come to participate in this event. Such events will not be allowed in any public and religious place.

There will be a ban on all religious events.

As far as possible, stay at home and offer prayers with family members, the guidelines said.

As per the guidelines, swimming pools will not be allowed to open.

Public parks will remain open from 5 am to 4 pm

Persons who have taken at least one dose (first dose) of Covid vaccine will be allowed to enter parks from 4 pm to 8 pm.

All the district magistrates, commissioners of police have been instructed to ensure strict compliance of "No Mask No Movement".

The district administration will ensure monitoring of violation of quarantine rules and Covid appropriate behavior in all urban and rural areas.

