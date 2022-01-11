New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Haridwar district administration has put a complete ban on devotees taking holy dips on 'Makar Sankranti', which will be celebrated on January 14. Entry at 'Har ki Pauri' area has also been restricted. Further, a night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am on January 14, said Vinay Shankar Pandey, DM, Haridwar.

"There will be a complete ban on Makar Sakranti celebration/holy dip on January 14 in view of a new variant of COVID-19 i.e., Omicron," the District Magistrate's order states. Even, residents of the district will not be allowed in the area of 'Har ki Podi' on the day of the festival.

If someone is found violating the above-mentioned norms then proceedings will be initiated against the violator under Epidemic Disease Act 1897, news agency ANI reported.

Makara Sankranti or Maghi, is a festival in the Hindu calendar, in reference to the deity Surya. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,68,063 new infections were reported in India during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to 3,58,75,790 while 277 fatalities during the same span of time took the total COVID deaths in India to 4,84,213.

Also, India reported 428 new Omicron variant cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall Omicron caseload in the country to 4,461. Of the total 4,461 Omicron cases, 1,711 people have recovered or migrated so far, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,247 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479, Kerala 350 and Uttar Pradesh 275.

