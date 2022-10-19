Ban On Crackers Continues In Delhi This Diwali Too, Violators To Face Jail Term

THE Delhi government has made it clear that the ban on firecrackers will continue in the national capital this Diwali too. Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the production, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers will remain banned this year as well.

Further, the violators of the ban on crackers will face fines and jail terms, he warned. Addressing a press conference, Rai said "This year as well, there is a ban on production, sale, storage and bursting of crackers."

"Sale or storage of firecrackers in Delhi can be punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 and/or imprisonment for three years," he said.

The minister further said that strict action will be taken against those bursting crackers before Diwali.

"Strict action will be taken against those who burst crackers till Diwali. Under section 268 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), there is a provision of a fine of Rs 200 and/or jail for 6 months against those who burst crackers," he further said.

A broader ban on setting off firecrackers was imposed last month and will be in place until January 1. The festival of Diwali coincides with a rise in emissions from crop stubble burning in neighbouring states, with poisonous smoke choking the city. The farm fires increase the concentration of fine particles in the air to several times above the safe limit set by the World Health Organization.

Earlier in the day, Central government raised alarm over the rising incidents of stubble burning, with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav alleging that Punjab government was not taking adequate steps to prevent it.

The Centre held an inter-ministerial meeting on the issue of crop residue burning in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. As the post-Kharif harvest season begins, concerns mount over farm fires and the subsequent worsening of air quality in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)