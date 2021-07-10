The draft says a person having over two children won't be able to apply for a government job or contest local body elections. It also says that such people would be barred from getting any government subsidies or benefits of government-sponsored schemes.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In an attempt to control the rising population of the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has prepared the draft of the Population Control Bill, 2021. The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission has now sought public opinion about the Population Control Bill by July 19 that is expected to start a row in the state ahead of next year's assembly elections.

The draft says a person having over two children won't be able to apply for a government job or contest local body elections. It also says that such people would be barred from getting any government subsidies or benefits of government-sponsored schemes.

It further says that people who have more than three children won't be eligible for a promotion in a government job and his or her ration card would be limited to four members if the Bill is enacted.

"Every government employee under the State Government, having more than two children at the time of commencement of this Act, have to furnish undertaking to the effect that they shall not act in contravention to the two-child norm, in the manner as may be prescribed," the draft reads.

"If any action of a government employee under the State Government, is found to be in violation of the undertaking given by him under sub-section(2), he shall be dismissed from his employment with immediate effect and shall be debarred from applying in future for any government jobs under the State Government," it says.

On the other hand, the draft says people who would follow the two-child policy will be eligible for incentives like additional increments, subsidised purchase of plot or house, rebate on utility charges and increase EPF under the national pension scheme.

For a couple who gave birth to multiple children in the second pregnancy, their actions will not be in "contravention to the two-child norm under this Act", the draft says.

"An action of an individual shall not be deemed to be in contravention of the two-child norm if he or she having a child born out of the first pregnancy, subsequently have more than two children, as a result of multiple births subsequently out of the second pregnancy," it says.

The draft also says that each couple in the case of polygamous marriages will be counted as "one married couple for the purpose of calculation of a cumulative number of children".

"The personal law governing A allows polygamy. A has three wives B, C and D. A and B, A and C, and A and D shall be counted as three distinct married couple so far as the status of B, C and D is concerned but as far as the status of A is concerned, it shall be counted as one married couple for the purpose of calculation of cumulative number of children," the draft says.

