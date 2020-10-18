UP Police Special task Force has apprehended Dhirendra Singh who is accused of shooting dead a man during an argument at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: UP Police Special Task Force on Sunday arrested Dhirendra Singh who is accused of shooting dead a man during an argument at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. Singh was apprehended near Janeshwar Mishra Park, Lucknow. Singh reportedly opened fire after the sub-divisional magistrate decided not to go ahead with the meeting due to a dispute between two groups, resulting in the death of 46-year-old Jai Prakash.

Two days after the incident, Singh came out with a video claiming that he did not fire at anyone. Instead, he accused police and local administration of corruption and mismanagement. "I had warned them earlier that there was going to be violence. But they went ahead. Officials were involved in the violence yesterday. They took money," he alleged.

Earlier, BJP MLA Surendra Singh called the firing incident unfortunate but added it was an act of self-defence. "The accused was beaten and his father was also beaten. If someone attacks someone's family, then a reaction to the action will happen. Dhirendra Singh has been my close associate and what happened was unfortunate," he told reporters on Friday.

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is supporting the Ballia shooting accused who has been absconding since the firing took place.

Eight people have been named accused in the incident on Thursday. While police is on the lookout for six people, including local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh, two have been arrested.

The family of the deceased has demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for his son, pension to his widow besides strict action against the culprits. Police admitted that there appeared to be "laxity" on their part and suspended nine personnel -- three sub-inspectors and six constables -- posted at the Reoti Police Station.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha