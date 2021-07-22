On his 165th birth anniversary, here we are with Lokmanya Tilak's golden 10 most popular sayings which will hold utmost value even now. Scroll down to read more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it" if you are familiar with his quote then you must be aware of the one who said it. Yes, we are talking about the famous freedom fighter, Bal Gangadhar Tilak aka Lokmanya Tilak who was one of the most loved leaders of his time.

Tilak was an Indian nationalist, teacher, social reformer, lawyer and independence activist. He became the first popular leader of the Indian freedom struggle. Also called the father of nationalism, Bal Gangadhar Tilak is considered one of the first and strongest advocates of Swaraj during the Britsh Raj. He made a close alliance with several leaders of the Indian National Congress, including Bipin Chandra Pal, Lala Lajpat Rai, Arvind Ghosh, V.O. Chidambaram Pillai and Muhammad Ali Jinnah were involved.

On his 165th birth anniversary, here we are with Lokmanya Tilak's golden 10 most popular sayings which will hold utmost value even now. Take a look:

"Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it!"- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"Freedom is my birthright. I must haveit."- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"The problem is not the lack of resources or capability, but the lack of will."- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"If God is put up with untouchability, I will not call him God."- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"It may be providence's will that the cause I represent may prosper more by my suffering than by my remaining free."- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"The geologist takes up the history of the earth at the point where the archaeologist leaves it and carries it further back into remote antiquity." – Bal Gangadhar Tila

"Religion and practical life are not different. To take sanyas (renunciation) is not to abandon life. The real spirit is to make the country, your family, and work together instead of working only for your own. The step beyond is to serve humanity and the next step is to serve God."- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"The most practical teaching of the Gita, and one for which it is of abiding interest and value to the men of the world with whom life is a series of struggles is not to give way to any morbid sentimentality when duty demands sternness and the boldness to face terrible things."- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"If we trace the history of any nation backwards into the past, we come at last to a period of myths and traditions which eventually fade away into impenetrable darkness".- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"Life is all about a card game. Selecting the right card is not in our hand. But playing well with the cards in hand determines our success."- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

