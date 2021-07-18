Once people spot the famed Eid ka Chand on July 20, the Eid will be celebrated next day on July 21. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the markets are ready to keep up with the limited festivities of Eid this year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the festivities like Bakra Eid that Indian so loved enjoying and celebrating with their loved ones. Since there was not Bakra sales last year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Bakra selling traders have not camped outside Jama Masjid in old Delhi. Following which the prices of sacrificial animal have skyrocketed in retail.

In old Delhi, the prices of a male goat have increased by over 30 per cent. At the same time, there is a marked decrease in the number of buyers. The traders are saying that many families are together purchasing just one sacrificial animal for the annual festival.

The Seelampur, New Delhi-based Bakra trader Hamid Qureshi, says that he is a mutton trader since last 18 years, claims that the number of sacrificial animals actually reaching Delhi is lesser this year. Following this, the sacrificial animal typically sold at ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 is now being sold at ₹90,000 to ₹1 Lakh with the most expensive one at ₹2.5 Lakh. He says that previously there used to be the supply of sacrificial animal from states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. This year, the supply has come just from Rajasthan and Haryana. From rest of the states there is no supply.

Once people spot the famed Eid ka Chand on July 20, the Eid will be celebrated next day on July 21. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the markets are ready to keep up with the limited festivities of Eid this year. People in Delhi-NCR tend to buy their sacrificial animal 10-15 days before EId till after which the animal is well taken care of till the moment of sacrifice.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma