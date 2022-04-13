Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Mahant Bajrang Muni Das, the the head of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town, on Wednesday arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Sitapur, 11 days after he threatened to rape Muslim women at a religious procession.

"Mahant Bajrang Muni Das arrested for his controversial remarks on Muslim women. He will be presented in the court soon," Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP) RP Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Das' two-minute video of April 2 had gone viral on social media in which he allegedly threatened to rape Muslim women if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to a particular community, prompting the Uttar Pradesh Police to initiate a probe into the matter. Das had purportedly made the remarks during a procession on the occasion of Navratri and Hindu New Year.

According to report news agency PTI, Das allegedly made the remarks on a loudspeaker after his procession reached near a mosque. "I am telling this to you with all the love that if a single Hindu girl is teased by you in Khairabad, I will openly bring your daughter and daughter-in-law out of your home and rape her," he is heard saying in the video amid loud cheers of "Jai Shri Ram" by the crowd.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Das, saying legal action will be taken as per rules on the basis of the facts and evidences that surface in the probe. The National Commission of Women (NCW) had also sought action against Das and said the police cannot be a mute spectator.

Hours after the FIR was registered against him, Das had issued a clarification and apologised for his remarks. "My statement has been presented in a wrong way. I seek unconditional apology for the same," he had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma