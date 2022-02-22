Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Amid the controversy over the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist, which sparked violence in this district, the Sivamogga police has so far detained 12 people in connection with the murder of the 28-year-old. Out of the total 12 detained, three have been arrested while others have been interrogated further.

According to Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, "More than 12 people have been taken into custody. Interrogation is on. If they (the remaining) are involved, they will be arrested". The arrested included Khasif (aged 30) and Syed Nadim (20), who are residents of Shivamogga, about 250 km from Bengaluru. Harsha was stabbed with lethal weapons on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men, who had arrived in a car.

Here are the Latest Developments in the matter:

- All accused have been identified. Teams are outside as well as inside the Shivamogga district. So, work is going on and we are on the verge of completing the detection and arresting the accused persons: Pratap Reddy, Additional DGP, Karnataka.

- In view of the tense situation, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today as well. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are also in force in the district.

- Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said a detailed investigation, encompassing all angles, including the Hijab row, the role of religious outfits, funding, and who provided vehicle, is being conducted. Appealing for peace and calm, the Minister said such incidents should stop in the state.

- "Police have performed their duties. We appeal to people not to allow any room for disturbing peace. The government will certainly arrest the criminals and get them punishment appropriately,"

- Jnanendra also asked called upon the people of the state to end 'these kind of murders'. "These kind of murders should stop and it should end with Harsha's murder. This is the commitment of the government and the police department. We are taking this case to the logical end. So, there should not be any doubt among people," the minister said.

- Jnanendra said senior officers have camped in Shivamogga and were lending their special guidance to the investigation team. He also assured that those involved in stone-pelting will also be brought to book.

- Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone-pelting, and damage to the properties during the funeral procession on Monday that left at least three persons, including a photojournalist and a policewoman, injured. Several two-wheelers were either damaged or torched.

- Police tried to bring the situation under control by firing in the air and lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place.

- Police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of the city. The district authorities have appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm.

- A few BJP leaders including Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje claimed a conspiracy behind Harsha's murder and demanded an NIA probe into it. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh alleged that Harsha was killed by jihadi fundamentalists for his opposition to Hijab at educational institutions.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan