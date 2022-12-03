Badruddin Ajmal Sparks Row With ‘Hindus Should Follow Muslim’ Remarks, Apologises After Backlash

BADRUDDIN Ajmal, who is the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and a political leader from Assam, sparked a controversy by saying that Hindus must learn from the “Muslim formula” and also get their children married early.

#WATCH | Hindus should follow the Muslim formula of getting their girls married at 18-20 years, says AIUDF President & MP, Badruddin Ajmal. pic.twitter.com/QXIMrFu7g8 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

"Muslim men marry at the age of 20–22, and Muslim women also marry at 18 after the permissible age by the government. On the other hand, (Hindus) keep one two or three illegal wives before marriage, they don't give birth to babies, enjoy themselves, and save money...," the AIDUF chief said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

On being asked about the claims about increasing population, the AIDUF chief said, “After the age of 40 they get married under parental pressure... So, how can one expect that they will bear children after 40? If you sow in fertile land then only you can bear good crops. There will then be growth.”

The statements led to a major controversy following legal complaints.

Hindu Yuba-Chattra Parishad, Asom, has filed a complaint at Nagaon Sadar Police Station against AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal for his remarks on Hindu girls.

He also responded to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma’s comments on “Love Jihad” in connection to the Shraddha Walker murder case. The chief said that CM Sarma can also do four to five ‘’Love Jihad and take away Muslims girls.

Amid the strong criticism, Ajmal took back his words.

Assam | If my words hurt anyone's sentiments, I take back my words. I had no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments. I only want that the govt should do justice to minorities & give them education & employment: AIUDF President & MP Badruddin Ajmal, on his yesterday's statement https://t.co/OepSvZD32d pic.twitter.com/zLauIUgu1l — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

“If my words hurt anyone's sentiments, I take back my words. I had no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments. I only want that the govt should do justice to minorities and give them education and employment,” the AIUDF President said.