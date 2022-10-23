Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Doors To Be Closed On October 25 Amid Solar Eclipse

THE doors of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath temple will remain closed on October 25 because of the solar eclipse. The Chief Administrative Officer of the temple committee said that the puja will be performed in the evening after the eclipse.

The partial solar eclipse will take place on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on the next day of Diwali. The second and the last partial solar eclipse will be visible from Europe, the Urals, and Western Siberia, Central Asia, and Western Asia, and from the northeast of Africa. Whereas, in India, people from cities including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi, and Mathura will be able to see the solar eclipse.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Badrinath temple and was accompanied by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.



PM Modi visited Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag before arriving in Badrinath and offered prayers wearing Chola Dora, a traditional pahadi outfit, which was gifted to him by Himachali women during his tour to the state.

PM Modi was received by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh and he later laid the foundation stone of the Kedarnath ropeway project. He reviewed the progress of development works and talked to the construction workers engaged in the Kedarnath Dham development project.

PM Modi on Thursday said the construction of ropeway projects will provide a fillip to economic development in the state. "The construction of ropeway projects (Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib) is not just to provide connectivity but it will give a fillip to the economic development in the state. The launch of the ropeway at Shri Hemkund Sahib will light up celebrations throughout the world,” he said addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of various connectivity projects at Mana village.

“Mana village is considered the last village in India. But from now onwards, every village located in the border areas will be considered as the first village of India,” PM Modi said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, according to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the ropeway in Kedarnath will be around 9.7 km long and will connect Gaurikund to Kedarnath, reducing the travel time between the two places from 6-7 hours at present to only about 30 mins.

(With ANI Inputs)