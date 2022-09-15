'Badka Jhootha Party': Tejashwi Yadav's Swipe At BJP Amid Begusarai Mass Shooting Controversy

Terming BJP a “Badka Jhootha Party”, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday came in support of CM Nitish Kumar and asserted that there is a “Janta raj” in the state. He alleged that the BJP is trying to give different colour to the Begusarai incident.

Speaking to media persons, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “Some people are trying to give the (Begusarai) incident a different colour. It is 'Janta raj'. BJP's full form is 'Badka Jhootha Party'. They never do, as they say, all they do is divide people and poison society.”

The statement from Yadav came after Union Minister Giriraj Singh blamed the Nitish-led government for the Begusarai firing incident and accused it of being due to the state's lack of law and order.

"Whenever a 'Mahagathbandan' government is made, law and order situation deteriorates. CM (Nitish Kumar) has now termed 'Jungle raj' to 'Janta raj'", said Giriraj Singh.

Responding to Giriraj’s accusation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader took a counter-attack on BJP and questioned the saffron party for the rising crime rate in Uttar Pradesh.

“On what basis does BJP question our law and order situation? Huge crimes occur in Uttar Pradesh every day, is it 'Ram-raj' there? If crime is happening in BJP-ruled states, is their CM doing it? If there is a rape happening, is it their CM who is doing it?" Yadav questioned.

BJP workers have become furious after the incident on NH 28 in Begusarai and have blocked several roads of the district.

On Tuesday evening, one person was killed while 11 people were injured severely after two gunmen on a motorcycle went on a rampage in Bihar’s Begusarai district and opened fire indiscriminately at people in crowded areas, police said.

The gunmen then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people, indiscriminately, police officials added further.