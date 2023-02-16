'Bad Manners To...': Fiji PM On Discussion About China With S Jaishankar

FIJI Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Thursday said that he did not discuss China during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishakar as it would bad manners to talk about somebody 'who is not in the building'.

Speaking on whether China came up in his talks with EAM Jaishankar, Rabuka said, "We thought it was bad manners to talk about somebody who is not in the building. We spoke about our own cooperation and we're very fortunate to have such a great power and economy talking to us."

"We have great old friends and there is no need to look for new friends. There are no really new friends in this region. We have been friends with India, and we have been friends with China. We'll continue our relationship," the Fiji PM added.

Rabuka also mentioned that India stood by his country in times of great need and will always be a special friend and trusted partner.

During a joint press statement with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Suva, Fiji, Rabuka said, "I'm pleased to say that India will always be a special friend and trusted partner to Fiji."

"Together we've built a robust multifaceted partnership which covers cooperation in all major areas of nation-building. India has stood by us in times of great need. We're grateful to GoI for supporting us through the provision of life-saving vaccines and humanitarian assistance," he added.

Rabuka also hailed PM Modi and the Indian government for their support in co-hosting the 12th World Hindi conference in Fiji.

"Fiji appreciates India's commitment towards the development of our pacific region through collective priorities. We are more resolved now than ever to build a strong and sustainable future for families in Fiji, the Pacific and beyond," he said.

He further thanked the Indian government for realising this important cooperation and said, "I'm confident that we will witness many more such initiatives unfolding through the deepening of our cooperation."

The 12th World Hindi Conference which is being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Fiji government, is being conducted in Fiji from February 15 to February 17, 2023.

(With inputs from ANI)