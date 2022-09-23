'Backstabbed BJP, Sat On Lalu's Lap To Become India's PM: Amit Shah's Blistering Attack On Nitish Kumar

Launching a blistering attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the JD(U) chief "backstabbed" the anti-Congress politics from which he emerged and "sat on the laps" of Lalu Yadav to become the Prime Minister.

Addressing the 'Jana Bhavna Mahasabha' in Bihar's Purnea, the first ever since the split of the BJP and JD(U) alliance in the state, Shah said, "Nitish Kumar backstabbed the anti-Congress politics, from which he was born, and sat in the laps of RJD and Congress to become the Prime Minister. Can Nitish Kumar become the Prime Minister by changing the party (alliance) with the desire for power? Can this government-run in Bihar?"

While challenging the Bihar CM, Shah said,"Nitish Ji, you did the same thing in 2014, 'Na Ghar K rahe the na ghat ke'. Let the 2024 Lok Sabha elections come, the people of Bihar will show you. The BJP will form a government with a full majority in 2025 also."

Further, criticising the state's law and order situation in Bihar, the Union Minister said "atmosphere of fear" in the state since the Mahagathbandhan government returned to power.

"Today when I'm here in border districts, the duo of Lalu Yadav (RJD chief) and (CM) Nitish Kumar have a stomachache. Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar say that I am coming to create conflict. Lalu Ji, there is no need of mine to create conflict, you are sufficient to do this. You have done this all your life. I have come here to say that when Lalu has joined the government, and Nitish Kumar is sitting on his lap, there is an atmosphere of fear here. I have come to tell you there is no need to be scared. There is the Narendra Modi government here," he said.

आज मैं जब बिहार में आया हूं तब लालू और नीतीश की जोड़ी को पेट में दर्द हो रहा है।



वो कह रहे हैं कि बिहार में झगड़ा लगाने आए हैं, कुछ करके जाएंगे।



लालू जी झगड़ा लगाने के लिए मेरी जरूरत नहीं है, आप झगड़ा लगाने के लिए पर्याप्त हो, आपने पूरा जीवन यही काम किया है।



- श्री @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/WXgrknr7qA — BJP (@BJP4India) September 23, 2022

Recalling the instances of the past when Nitish Kumar switched sides, Shah stated, "Can Nitish babu become the PM by changing political alliances? He has betrayed many since he entered politics. Lalu Ji, beware that Nitish babu might sit in Congress's lap tomorrow leaving you behind".

“I want to tell both Lalu Ji and Nitish Ji that if you do keep changing alliance repeatedly, then this deception is not with any party, but it is with the people of Bihar,” he added.