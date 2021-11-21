Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In what could be considered as a case of severe negligence, a 45-year-old man, who was declared 'dead' by doctors, was found alive despite spending a night in the freezer of a hospital morgue in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

The man, who has been identified as Srikesh Kumar, met with an accident on Thursday and was rushed to a private medical facility for treatment. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival and sent his body for post-mortem.

The next day, his body was identified by the doctors and a 'panchnama' was filed by the local police. However, the family members then released that Srikesh was still breathing. He was later taken to the district hospital for treatment.

The family members have accused the hospital staff of carelessness and negligence.

"The doctor who was on emergency duty did a check-up but did not give treatment. He said there is neither pulse nor BP (blood pressure)... he is dead," Kishori Lal, Srikesh's brother-in-law, said while speaking to India Today.

However, the hospital staff has dismissed the allegations levelled against them, saying Srikesh's body was examined by the emergency medical officer but he did not show "any signs of life" and hence was declared dead.

Rajendra Kumar, the hospital's medical superintendent, said that the police were informed and the body was placed in the morgue freezer until his family arrived six hours later. He further said that Srikesh was undergoing further treatment but was still in a coma.

"When a police team and his family came over to initiate the paperwork for the autopsy, he was found alive," Kumar told while speaking to AFP. "This is nothing short of a miracle".

An investigation, meanwhile, has been ordered by the officials to determine how the doctors mistakenly declared him dead.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma