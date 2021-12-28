Sukma/Raipur | Jagran News Desk: Sahdev Dirdo, the viral voice behind ‘Bachpan ka pyar’ was reported to be seriously injured in a road accident on Tuesday. Sahdev has reportedly suffered a head injury, following which he has been referred to Jagdalpur Medical College after primary treatment at a district hospital in Sukma itself.

The accident took place at around 6:30 pm in Shabri Nagar area here and Dirdo, who was not wearing a helmet, fell and suffered a grievous head injury, while the rider sustained minor bruises, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

The boy was hastened to the district hospital and after preliminary treatment was shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital, Sharma added. On being alerted about the accident, Sukma Collector Vineet Nandanwar and Sharma visited the district hospital and enquired about his condition.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel extended support to Sahdev in the matter.

"Expressing grief over the news of the accident of Sahdev Dirdo, Chief Minister Shri @bhupeshbaghel has directed Collector Shri Vineet Nandanwar @SukmaDist to provide best medical aid at the earliest", CMO Chhattisgarh tweeted.

Sahdev Dirdo a resident of the Chhindgarh block of the Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, became a viral sensation during lockdown that was put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Sahdev’s teacher asked him to sing Bachpan Ka Pyaar at his school and recorded his video. The clip was subsequently shared on the internet. Cut to 2021, Sahdev’s video, in which he is seen singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar dressed in his school uniform, has gone crazy viral on social media.

