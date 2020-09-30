Babri Masjid Demolition Case: In its judgement pronounced today, the court also said that the demolition was not pre-planned.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Special CBI court, hearing the matter related to the Babri Masjid Demolition, on Wednesday acquitted all the 32 accused in the case, observing that there was no conclusive proof against the accused. In its judgement pronounced today, the court also said that the demolition was not pre-planned.

The 32 accused persons include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union minister Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure the structure was pulled down, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara. Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust in charge of constructing the temple, is also among the accused.

As the court acquitted all 32 accused in the 3-decade-old case, here are the top observations made by the Special CBI court in Lucknow:

The Special CBI judge SK Yadav, while pronouncing the 2,000-page verdict in the Babri Masjid Demolition case, observed that the demolition was not premeditated, but a spontaneous act and there was no criminal conspiracy behind it.

The court also observed that there is no conclusive evidence against the accused that they led the mob in demolishing the sacred shrine.

The Special CBI court also observed that the leaders of Sangh Parivar including Ashok Singhal wanted to save the structure as there were Ram Lall statues placed inside the structure.

KK Mishra, representing several BJP leaders in the case also informed that the court has observed that the video of the demolition was fabricated and the investigative team also failed to produce the negatives of the images.

