New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A special CBI court is set to pronounce judgment in the Babri Masjid demolition case on September 30. Judge SK Yadav has directed all accused in the case to be present in the court for hearing the verdict.

In August, the Supreme Court had extended by a month the time for completion of trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti and said that judgement should be delivered by September 30.

On May 8, the top court had extended by three months the time for completion of trial in the case and said that judgement should be delivered by August 31. On July 19 last year, the top court had asked the special judge to deliver the verdict within nine months, which was to end this April.

The special CBI court at Lucknow has completed the recording of statements of the 32 accused under section 313 of CrPC in the case.

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by ‘kar sevaks’ who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site.

Former deputy prime minister L.K. Advani and BJP veteran M.M. Joshi, who were among those leading the Ram temple movement at that time, had deposed before the court through video conferencing.

The court has also recorded statements of BJP stalwarts like Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti, both of whom appeared in person.

Advani’s statement was recorded barely days before the groundbreaking event on August 5 for a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Last year, a five-judge Constitution bench of the top court had ruled that the 2.77-acre land claimed by both Hindus and Muslims would be handed over to a trust for the building of a temple.

The court had also ordered the allocation of a five-acre land at another site in Ayodhya for building a mosque.

The top court had in May asked special judge S.K. Yadav to control the proceedings in accordance with law so that the time-frame is no longer breached.

It had indicated to the special judge to avail the facilities of video conferencing to complete recording of evidence and hearing of applications that are filed during the course of trial proceedings.

The top court order was passed after the special judge had written a letter seeking an extension of time granted to him for completing the trial in the politically sensitive case.

