BJP veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti were among 32 accused acquitted in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bringing down curtains to the 28-year-old Babri Masjid demolition case, a special court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the case, including BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, observing that there was no conclusive proof against the accused.

The Babri mosque was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya. The country witnessed massive riots following the Ayodhya incident that killed over 2,000 people.

Here is a timeline of events in the case:

Dec 6, 1992: Babri Masjid demolished.

Dec 12, 1992: Liberhan Commission set up by Narasimha Rao government to investigate the case.

1993: Liberhan Commission begins its probe. CBI takes over and files a chargesheet against BJP leader LK Advani, and 19 others, who led the rath yatra to Ayodhya.

Oct 5, 1993: CBI files consolidated chargesheet.

Oct 24, 1994: In historic Ismail Faruqui case, Supreme Court observes that mosque is not integral to Islam.

May 2001: Special court drops criminal conspiracy charges against L K Advani and MM Joshi.

April 2002: A three-judge bench of the court begins the Ayodhya title suit hearing.

2003: The CBI files a supplementary charge against the eight accused in one of the FIRs. Advani discharged owing to a lack of evidence.

In a survey requested by the High Court, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) finds evidence of a temple under the mosque. Muslim groups dispute the findings.

Sep 2003: CBI court rules that seven Sangh Parivar leaders should stand trial for inciting the Babri Masjid demolition. The then deouty PM Advani is, however, spared.

June 2009: Liberhan Commission submits its report, holding 68 people guilty of the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Sept 30, 2010: In historic judgment, three-judge Allahabad HC bench divides the disputed land in three parts—two parts to the Hindu side and one to the Muslim side.

2011: All three sides — Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lalla Virajman and Sunni Waqf Board — appeal against the verdict in the Supreme Court.

May 2011: SC stays Allahabad High Court verdict and orders status quo at the disputed site.

Feb 2016: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy appeals to the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing to decide the title suit.

March 2017: On Swamy's petition, SC says parties should reach an amicable solution out of the court. CJI said the court is ready to mediate.

April 2017: Supreme Court asks the CBI court to revive conspiracy charges against the accused named in FIR 198/92 and shifts their case from the Rae Bareli court to Lucknow, clubbing it with the case against accused Karsevaks, who were booked for the actual demolition of Babri Masjid. It also orders day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years, that is April 19, 2019.

Aug 8, 2017: Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board proposes in an affidavit to the Supreme Court that a new mosque be built away from the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Jan 8, 2019: The Supreme Court sets up a five-judge Constitution Bench to hear the land dispute case headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud.

July 2019: Deadline extended by nine months, and Supreme Court extends the tenure of a judge on the case.

July 24, 2020: BJP veteran L K Advani records his statement before the court through video conferencing, denying any involvement in the conspiracy to demolish the mosque. He pleaded that he was unnecessarily dragged in the case, claiming that the investigation was conducted under political pressure and the charge sheet was based on fabricated evidence.

Aug 22, 2020: Supreme Court extends the deadline for completion of trial by a month.

Sep 1, 2020: The final arguments by the defence and the prosecution were heard, and then the judge began writing the verdict.

Sep 30, 2020: CBI court acquits all 32 accused, observing that there was no conclusive proof against them.

