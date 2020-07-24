The statement of the former deputy prime minister was recorded in the presence of his counsel Vimal Kumar Srivastava, KK Mishra, and Abhishek Ranjan, who were also present in the court through video-conferencing.

The Babri mosque demolition trial is presently at the stage of recording the statements of 32 accused in the case under Section 313 of CrPC during which they get an opportunity to refute the prosecution evidence against them. (File Photo)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani recorded his statement in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case before a special CBI court on Friday. The 92-year-old appeared before the special CBI court in Lucknow via video link.



On Thursday, the Court had recorded the statement of another BJP veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi in the case. Dubbing prosecution witnesses in the Babri mosque demolition case as “liars”, Joshi had asserted that he was innocent and implicated in the case by the then Congress government at the Centre.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP veteran L K Advani spoke for around 30 minutes.

The Babri demolition case hearing took place just days before a mega groundbreaking event is scheduled on August 5 for Ram temple at Ayodhya which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other VIPs.



The Babri mosque demolition trial is presently at the stage of recording the statements of 32 accused in the case under Section 313 of CrPC during which they get an opportunity to refute the prosecution evidence against them. The court has to complete the trial through day-to-day hearing in the case and deliver its verdict by August 31 as directed by the Supreme Court.



The 16th-century mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. Advani and Joshi were among those leading the Ram temple movement at that time.

(With inputs from PTI)

