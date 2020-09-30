LIVE Babri Masjid Demolition Case: Ahead of the verdict, security has been tightened in the court premises in Lucknow and no one is allowed inside the courtroom except the defence and CBI lawyers, and the accused persons.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, all accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, joined the court proceedings through video conferencing ahead of the verdict in the 3-decade old case. Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief, Nritya Gopal Das, also joined the CBI special court proceedings in Lucknow via video conferencing.

Of the other accused, Sadhvi Rithambhara, Vinay Katiyar, Champat Rai and Pawan Pandey have arrived in the court. All 32 accused are facing charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups and unlawful assembly.

Ahead of the pronouncement of verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case by a special court here, a multi-layered security apparatus was put in place in the vicinity of the Old High Court building. Wooden barricades were erected near most of the cross-sections in the vicinity of the court building, and movement of buses from the Kaisarbagh bus stand diverted.

12:10 pm: Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das attend proceedings via video conferencing, as court is set to announce verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case.

11:52 am: The verdict will be announced in Courtroom number 18, and it has been decided that only five out of 32 accused will be inside the courtroom at any time. The rest will be seated outside in the lobby.

11:45 am: Special Judge begins dictating 2,000-page order on Babri Masjid Demolition Case

11:30 am: Accused Ritambhara, Champat Rai, Vinay Katiyar, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other accused have arrived at the CBI Special court for the hearing. The judge has also arrived. Court to pronounce the verdict in the case today.

11:25 am: 26 out of the total 32 accused who faced the trials in the case are present in the court.

11:00 am: Total six accused including Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti will not appear physically in the court for the hearing today. They may appear through video-conferencing though to hear the verdict.

10:45 am: Justice SK Yadav arrives at a special court in Lucknow.

10:25 am: BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, all accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, are unlikely to be present in the trial court at the time of delivery of the verdict in the matter. Their advocate KK Mishra also said that Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief, Nritya Gopal Das, too is unlikely to be present in the CBI special court

10:00 am: Sadhvi Ritambra, Sakshi Maharaj and Champat Rai, accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case reach Special CBI court in Lucknow ahead of the hearing today.

9:50 am: Lucknow: Security tightened around Special CBI court. The court will pronounce its verdict today, in Babri Masjid demolition case.

9:30 am: Special CBI Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav will start reading out the order at 10 am.

9:20 am: LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti were allegedly on the dais near the mosque at the time of the demolition on

9:10 am: In 1993, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a single, consolidated charge sheet against 48 people, among whom Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Kalyan Singh were also included.

9:00 am: LK Advani had recorded his statement before the special CBI court through video conference on July 24. He was asked 100 questions by the special judge. MM Joshi recorded his statement on July 23. Both the leaders had denied all charges against them.

8:45 am: The Supreme Court in August had set a new deadline for the special CBI court to complete the trial and deliver its verdict by September 30.

8:30 am: Special CBI court in Lucknow to pronounce their verdict today, in Babri Masjid demolition case. The court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. Security tightened at the court premises, ahead of the hearing.

