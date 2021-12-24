Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The explosion in the district court in Ludhiana, which claimed the life of one person, might have been carried out by Pakistan-backed international terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa, claimed media reports. According to reports, the explosion was executed by the group's chief Wadhawa Singh with support from local gangster Harvinder Singh alias Rinda Singh.

Babbar Khalsa, as per reports, aims to create instability in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections in the state scheduled to take place in February or March next year. Intelligence agencies suggest that the group might carry out more such attacks in Punjab, asking the state police to intensify the safety of sensitive installations.

A senior intelligence official, quoted by news agency ANI, has said that drone activities in border areas, especially in Punjab, have also increased over the past few months, adding that explosives and arms are being smuggled through them to destabilise law and order in the poll-bound state.

"We held a meeting with state intelligence officers and issued a warning to them regarding terror activities in the state. We have asked them to keep a close watch on social media to keep tapping on any rumour-mongering. At present, Punjab is more fragile than Kashmir," the official said.

"There were several instances of drones used to drop explosives were remained undetected and it might be used in terror activities before or during elections to create a law and order situation," the official added.

One person was killed while six others were injured in the "powerful explosion" in a district court in Ludhiana on Thursday. The Punjab Police suspects that the "man killed in the blast in the second-floor toilet was trying to assemble or plant the explosive device." Meanwhile, forensic teams have been sent to Ludhiana to probe the matter. Teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guards (NSG) also collected samples from the site.

"We cannot comment on anything. Only the experts can tell the kind of explosives used, but the district, state, and central forensics are on it. Every crowded place is on alert; the public should also be careful," news agency ANI quoted Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as saying.

