New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Patanjali Yogpeeth’s founder Swami Ramdev said that he will soon take the COVID-19 vaccine’s jab while going on to describe doctors as “God’s envoys on Earth”. Earlier, the founder of Patanjali Ayurveda had stoked massive controversy following his comments on the efficacy of allopathic drugs against COVID-19, which drew the ire of the medical fraternity from all across India.

‘Not a single person will die from Covid’, says Ramdev

Ramdev on Thursday welcomed PM Modi’s announcement about the free vaccine to all from June 21 and said it to be a historic step while also going on to appeal to everyone to get vaccinated. "Get both doses of the vaccine and the double protection of yoga and Ayurveda. They will combine to give you such a robust shield of protection that not a single person will die from Covid," Ramdev said in Haridwar.

When asked when he will get the vaccine shot, the yoga guru-turned-businessman said, "very soon." Contrary to his earlier statements, Ramdev also praised good allopathic doctors, describing them as "God's envoys on earth". Ramdev added that he cannot have any animosity with any organisation when asked about his take on the ongoing confrontation with the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

He also said that for emergency treatment and surgery, “allopathy is the best”. "I am not against any organisation. Good doctors are a real boon. They are God's envoys on earth. But individual doctors can do wrong things," he said. Reacting on the efficacy of allopathy when it comes to emergency treatment, Ramdev stated, "When it comes to emergency treatment and surgery, allopathy is the best. There cannot be two opinions about it."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan