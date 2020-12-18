Tired of receiving threats Baba ka Dhaba owner resorts to police and filed a complaint against the unidentified person in Malviya Nagar police station. He suspects Youtuber Gaurav Wasan behind all this foul play.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad, who rose to the fame after Youtuber Gaurav Wasan shared the video on his critical condition amid coronavirus-mandated lockdown, has once again hit the headlines. As per the latest report, the owner is receiving death threats by unidentified persons, who, as he alleged, are threatening to set ablaze his Dhaba.

Tired of receiving threats he resorts to police and filed a complaint against the unidentified person in Malviya Nagar police station. In his complaint, he alleged that people who are jealous of his fame and success are targeting him. As per Kanta Prasad's lawyer, Baba suspects Youtuber Gaurav Wasan behind all this foul play, however, he doesn't have proof against him.

Meanwhile, Gaurav has denied the allegations and said that Baba is being misled and the police will reveal the truth in this matter. Earlier, in October Baba shot to fame overnight when Youtuber Gaurav Wasan shared the video of an elderly couple on his channel. The video went viral in no time and many people across the nation came out in support of them.

He received great financial support from many celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan as well, however, later in November, Baba filed cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy complaint against the Youtuber.

In his complaint, he said that he was cheated for lakhs of rupees through donations collected on his name. He further alleged that YouTuber "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation through different mode of payments without providing any information to the complainant." On the bases of this complaint, Gaurav Wasan was booked under section 420 of Indian Penal Code.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv