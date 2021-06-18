New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad, who shot to fame overnight, admitted to Safdarjung hospital, Delhi, on Thursday night following a suicide attempt, DCP South Atul Thakur. He was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state after he consumed alcohol and sleeping pills. The 80-year-old Prasad is undergoing treatment.

The police further added that they received a PCR call on Thursday night that a man, who attempted suicide, has arrived at the hospital. The statement of his son has been recorded for the same, while the police have launched a further probe.

As per ANI tweet, Prasad's wife Badami Devi said, "I don't know anything, I don't know what did he eat. I had not seen. He fell unconscious, I was sitting at the dhaba. I brought him here. Doctor has not told us anything so far. I don't know what was going on in his mind."

I don't know anything, I don't know what did he eat. I had not seen. He fell unconscious, I was sitting at the dhaba. I brought him here. Doctor has not told us anything so far. I don't know what was going on in his mind: Badami Devi, wife of Baba Ka Dhaba's Kanta Prasad pic.twitter.com/oM0fxTD5mq — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

As per a report in Indian Express, Kanta Prasad's wife told police that for the past few days, he has been depressed. He further added that they had to close the restaurant, which they opened in December 2020 after suffering a major loss in business. The cost of running the restaurant was around 1 lakh while his income was only about Rs 30,000, owing to this, they had to shut down the restaurant and came back to their old roadside stall in Malviya Nagar.

In 2020, as the country was reeling under the COVID-19 lockdown, Kanta Pradas and his wife shot to fame after YouTuber Gaurav Wasan shot a video appealing to his followers to help the old couple struggling to make their ends meet.

Overnight the video went viral, and the Baba Ka Dhaba was flooded with customers. Several celebrities, such as Amitabh Bachchan and Aparshakti Khurrana, also came out in support and donated a huge amount to the owner. However, soon after, a row broke out between Kanta Prasad and Gaurav Wasan over the transfer of funds. Owing to this, Prasad filed an FIR of cheating against the YouTuber for allegedly misappropriating funds that were raised to help his family.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv