New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The owner of Delhi's 'Baba Ka Dhaba', Kanta Prasad has filed a police complaint against Youtuber Gaurav Wasan, whose post on social media made his food joint famous, for misappropriating donations. Kanta Prasad has alleged that Wasan, who was the first person to share the story of their hardship during the coronavirus pandemic, used their videos to collect funds from the social media community and misappropriated the funds he received.

In his complaint, the 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner claimed that Wasan shared the account numbers of his family and family friends without his knowledge. The 80-year-old has accused the Youtuber of cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

Wasan, he alleged, "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant".

The police have not yet registered an FIR in the case but initiated a probe into the matter. "We received the complaint yesterday at the Malviya Nagar Police Station and the matter is being probed. No FIR (First Information Report) has been registered yet in the case," police official Atul Kumar Thakur said.

'Baba Ka Dhaba' had shot to fame last month after Gaurav posted their ordeal on his Instagram account and asked people to help them. "80-year-old couple selling best matar paneer. Inhe hamari help ko bahut zarurat he," Wasan wrote in his post which also carried a video of Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi crying as they were not able to sell their food.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma