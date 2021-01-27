Azfar Shamsi, the spokesperson for the Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was shot at by criminals in Jamalpur

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Azfar Shamsi, the spokesperson for the Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was shot at by criminals in Jamalpur on Wednesday.

Munger Superintendent of Police told news agency ANI that Shamsi, who was an Associate Professor at the Jamalpur College, was shot at by two or three men while he was going to his chamber at the institution. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have recorded his statement and are investigating the matter. A fellow professor at the Jamalpur College has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the attack.

"We were informed that Azfar Shamsi was shot by 2-3 men while he was going to his chamber. He is under treatment. His statement has been recorded. He had dispute with another professor of the college, whom we have arrested. He will be questioned," the SP said.

Shamsi was one of the nine politicians chosen as the party's spokespersons in Bihar in March, last year, according to a report by news agency PTI.

This is a developing story. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja