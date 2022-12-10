Azam Khan Replaced By Akash Saxena On Rampur Sadar Seat: How SP Bastion End Up Choosing BJP Candidate

AMID the ongoing celebration by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, the saffron brigade must also cast a gaze over the recently won Rampur Assembly seat for the first time since Independence. This victory is an indication that after Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh has become the second-biggest fortress of the party, indicating the success of the saffron party in the state and making it a BJP bastion.



Earlier, the BJP won Lok Sabha by-elections in both Azamgarh and Rampur, which are strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.



In the recently concluded polls in Rampur, Akash Saxena, the candidate fielded by the BJP, received a whopping 62 percent of the vote share. Azam Khan and Rampur seat have always been synonymous with each other, as this seat has always been won by him or his family members for the last two decades. He represented the seat in the Assembly from 1980 to 1995 and from 2002 until he was disqualified from the assembly due to a legal case against him. The saffron party has never had MLAs in this constituency. The region has a population of around 50% Muslims.



In the last election, Khan won the seat with a nearly 60% vote share and defeated Akash Saxena, the BJP's winning candidate in 2022. Shiv Bahadur Saxena, a veteran BJP leader and father of Akash Saxena, was also defeated by Azam Khan in the 2017 assembly election in Rampur.



The stronghold of Khan can be analysed with data that claims Khan and his family have won the seat 11 times out of the total of 20 elections on this seat. In the last assembly election, Azam Khan won the seat with a nearly 60% vote share against the BJP's Akash.



However, the BJP lost in the Khatauli Assembly elections and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election, where Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav won with a historical mandate and a huge margin over the rival candidate. But winning the Rampur seat, which was historically a seat of the Samajwadi Party leaders, will certainly be counted as a big leap for the Saffron Brigade.