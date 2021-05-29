Azam Khan Health Updates: Khan and his son Abdullah had tested COVID-19 positive on April 30. The father-son duo was shifted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital on May 9.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, who tested positive for the highly contagious COVID-19 infection last month, is critical and is on oxygen support, informed Lucknow's Medanta Hospital on Saturday.

"Condition of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical. He is on oxygen support," the hospital said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Khan and his son Abdullah had tested COVID-19 positive on April 30 after complaining of fever and cough. The father-son duo was shifted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital on May 9 after their condition suddenly deteriorated on May 9.

"Initially, the rapid antigen was done and later the samples were sent for the RT-PCR test, the reports of which came positive," RS Yadav, the jailer of Sitapur prison.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in the jail in February last year in connection with various cases.

The Allahabad High Court had in December granted bail to Tazeen Fatma in all 34 cases registered against her. The court later also granted bail to Khan, his wife and son in a case of alleged forged birth certificate.

The three had surrendered in February last year before a Rampur court as their bail applications were rejected in connection with the case related to alleged forgery of Abdullah's birth certificate.

Police had then said that Azam, who represents Rampur in Lok Sabha, was facing over 80 other cases.

Meanwhile, the court had also directed that the three applicants shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence by intimidating or putting pressure on the witnesses during the investigation or trial.

It also asked them to cooperate in the trial sincerely without seeking any adjournment.

"The applicants shall not indulge in any criminal activity or commission of any crime after being released on bail," the court had said.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma