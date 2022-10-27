Azam Khan Gets Jail Term Again; How SP Loyalist’s Fate Changed With BJP's Rise In UP

SAMAJWADI Party leader Azam Khan was on Thursday sentenced to three years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 in a hate speech case over his provocative remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Khan, who is a senior leader of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, is currently a legislator from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. He is set to lose his membership given the rule that if a lawmaker is sentenced to jail for more than 2 years, his/her membership will be cancelled.

What Is The Case?

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh. He was booked under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the IPC, along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

Cases Against Rampur Legislator

Azam Khan has around 90 cases against him. The accusations span from land-grabbing, forgery and cheating, to stealing ancient Persian books from a school.

Earlier, Khan's lawyer alleged that the cases were part of a political witch-hunt by the Uttar Pradesh government, as all the FIRs were registered after the BJP came to power in the state in 2017. However, in a detailed counter filed before the SC, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government refuted Khan's claims of "implicating him in false criminal cases," as reported by ThePrint.

Among the 90 cases filed against Azam Khan, a few of them are:

Jauhar University Case: The case is associated with a substantial fund transfer for the building of the Jauhar University in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. The case was filed by the ED in 2019.

A team from the ED's Lucknow branch had also verified the land Mohammad Ali Jauhar University had purchased in Rampur in May as part of the money laundering probe against Khan.

Khan, who is also the current MLA and former MP of Rampur, is the head of the trust that oversees the university.

Based on 26 land grabbing charges that Rampur residents had filed against Khan, he was arrested in August 2019 and charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Rampur Public School Case: Khan, who has been in prison since 2020, is also facing charges of submitting a forged building certificate to obtain recognition for the Rampur Public School, of which he is the chairman, according to a report in ThePrint.

The last case against Khan was filed in March 2020 by an education officer from Rampur for the forged documents used to get recognition for the school. The land on which the school is constructed belongs to the UP Sunni Waqf Board. It was transferred to the trust that runs the school during Azam Khan’s tenure as UP Waqf minister, reports ThePrint.

There are many cases against Khan, including allegations of wrongly recording his relative's name in revenue records to claim ownership of land, taking unauthorised possession and removing ancient and historical books from the school.