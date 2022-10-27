Samajwadi Party Stalwart Azam Khan Convicted In 2019 Hate Speech Case

SENIOR Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan on Thursday was convicted by a local court in a hate speech case filed against him for his remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019. The court will pronounce the quantum of the sentence at 3 pm today.

The case was registered against Azam Khan at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then district magistrate, under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

If the court sentenced him to two years of jail or more, the Rampur MLA will likely lose his membership in the state assembly. Azam Khan, earlier this year, was released from jail in a cheating case after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the case.