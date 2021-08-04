The ground floor of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to be ready by the end of year 2023. From then on, the devotees will be able to pay their respects to Lord Ram at the spot believed to be his place of birth.

Ayodhya/Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Ram Temple will open to devotees by December 2023, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday while quoting its sources. Completion of the entire Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya is expected by the year 2025. A museum, digital archives and a research centre are also to come up in the temple complex, the sources added.

According to initial media reports, the ground floor of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to be ready by the end of year 2023. From then on, the devotees will be able to pay their respects to Lord Ram at the spot believed to be his place of birth according to ancient Hindu scriptures and subsequent archaeological evidence from the early 2000s.

As per the temple layout, the sacred structure will be 161 feet high and will be constructed in the Nagara style of architecture followed in ninth century-Lakshmana temple of Khajuraho. The Mandir will have three floors and five domes, making it nearly double the size of the original layout.

Thursday, August 5 also marks a year of the groundbreaking ceremony of the sacred side that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance last year.

The entire Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra project is scheduled to complete by 2025, with estimated cost hovering around ₹1000 Crore. The temple trust has so far received ₹3000 Crore in donations.

The temple complex is expected to be in an area of 110 acres, much larger than the original area of around 67 acres, with the Trust continuing to acquire more land in the vicinity of the existing complex.

The ‘Praan pratishtha’ or consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya marks over three decade long BJP-led socio-political movement for the construction of a temple dedicated to Lord Ram at the spot believed to be Lord Ram’s birthplace where another religious structure stood until December 6, 1992 since the times of Mughal emperor Babar.

It was in 1990 that then BJP president L K Advani started a Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya to collect support for the rebuilding of the Ram Temple at what was a disputed site until the Supreme Court verdict in November 2019. The court ruled in favour of Ram Lalla, who represents the child deity and held that a temple should be built at the Ayodhya site by a government-run trust.

