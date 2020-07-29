New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board President Zufar Ahmad Farooqui has announced the formation of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, a Trust that will oversee the construction of a mosque on a five-acre land in Ayodhya. He said the Trust will have 15 members, of which names of nine have been declared. They will "co-opt six other members," Farooqui said. The development comes amidst preparations for ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

"We made the Trust named Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation. It will oversee the construction of a mosque, Indo-Islamic research centre, library and hospital in the five-acre land allotted to the board in Ayodhya''s Dhannipur village," Farooqui told PTI.

The Supreme Court had in November last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Also Read
Independence Day 2020: PM Modi to deliver I-Day speech for 7th straight..
Independence Day 2020: PM Modi to deliver I-Day speech for 7th straight..

The state government allotted a five-acre land in Dhannipur village in Sohaval Tehsil of Ayodhya.

Notably, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya either on August 3 or 5, both auspicious dates. The prime minister is expected to visit the holy town on August 5 to lay the foundation of the temple.

 

Also Read
In first account of Galwan Valley clash, ITBP says its troops fought..
In first account of Galwan Valley clash, ITBP says its troops fought..

 

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha