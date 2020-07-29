New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board President Zufar Ahmad Farooqui has announced the formation of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, a Trust that will oversee the construction of a mosque on a five-acre land in Ayodhya. He said the Trust will have 15 members, of which names of nine have been declared. They will "co-opt six other members," Farooqui said. The development comes amidst preparations for ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

"We made the Trust named Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation. It will oversee the construction of a mosque, Indo-Islamic research centre, library and hospital in the five-acre land allotted to the board in Ayodhya''s Dhannipur village," Farooqui told PTI.

The Supreme Court had in November last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government allotted a five-acre land in Dhannipur village in Sohaval Tehsil of Ayodhya.

Notably, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya either on August 3 or 5, both auspicious dates. The prime minister is expected to visit the holy town on August 5 to lay the foundation of the temple.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha