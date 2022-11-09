Ayodhya Dispute, Right To Privacy: Landmark Judgments Justice DY Chandrachud Was Part Of

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud can be seen in a oath-taking ceremony administered by President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.(Image: ANI)

Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India, succeeding Uday Umesh Lalit, on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony was administered by President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The senior-most judge of the Supreme Court has played a crucial role in several landmark decisions, including the Ayodhya land dispute, Section 377, right to privacy and in digitisastion of the Indian judiciary.

Justice Chandrachud was born on November 11, 1959 in Bombay. He has done his graduation from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University.

Justice DY Chandrachud has served as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1998. He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2013. He was also associated with the Bombay High Court and elevated to the apex court as a judge in 2016.

Justice Chandrachud always remained vocal on so many social issues specially on human rights and gender justice. He has given notable judgements on comparative constitutional law, public interest litigation, criminal laws and commercial laws.

The apex court’s judge is following the footsteps of his father, Justice YV Chandrachud, who was the former chief justice of India from February 22, 1978 to July 11, 1985 and was India's longest serving CJI. This is the first ever instance in Seven-decade history of Indian judiciary that a father-son duo is taking over the highest seat of judiciary.

India’s new chief justice will be in office for two years unlike his predecessor, UU Lalit who served only for 74 days. Justice Chandrachud will be in office for two years till November 10, 2024. Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65.

Justice DY Chandrachud is considered as one of the sharp, articulate and forward looking judge of the supreme court. He has been counted as a judge who enriched the ‘verdict docket' of the supreme court.

There is a long list of important judgements passed by Justice Chandrachud that settled many debates in the country. He was part of an important verdict expanding the scope of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and the corresponding rules to include unmarried women for abortion between 20-24 weeks of pregnancy.