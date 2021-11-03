New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has achieved a huge milestone as Uttar Pradesh's Department of Tourism and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University on Wednesday jointly entered in Guinness World Records forduring Deepotsava at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya.

The state's department was named in the Guinness certificate for lighting 12 lakh earthen lamps or diyas across the state.

"Today we have lit up 9 lakh earthen lamps. I want to extend my greetings to everyone on this Deepotsav program," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at an event of Deepotsava celebrations in Ayodhya.

धर्मनगरी श्री अयोध्या जी में माँ सरयू का तट अलौकिक प्रकाश से जीवंत हो उठा है।



सत्य, स्नेह एवं जगत कल्याण की भावना से वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के बीच आज सर्वाधिक दीपों के प्रज्ज्वलन का विश्व रिकॉर्ड बना है।



यह रिकॉर्ड प्रभु श्री राम के भक्तों की आस्था एवं विश्वास का सुफल है। pic.twitter.com/eWSIqndIJR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 3, 2021

Ram is Paidi and the bank of the Saryu river was lit up with nine lakh diyas while the other three lakh diyas are meant for the temples and the monasteries in the state.

Apart from the diyas, colourful lights and laser show was organized in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration on the occasion of Diwali.

"In the holy city of Shri Ayodhya, the banks of Mother Saryu have come alive with supernatural light. With the spirit of truth, affection, and world welfare, a world record has been set for lighting the maximum number of lamps amidst Vedic chants. This record is a result of the faith and belief of the devotees of Lord Shri Ram," said elated CM Yogi and shared a picture of the record.

The 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya last year had set the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu.

Posted By: Ashita Singh