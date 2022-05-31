Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Delivering yet another blow to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Valley, two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an encounter in the Rajpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, said officials on Tuesday.

Following the operation, which began on Monday night, officials recovered two AK-47 rifles and arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, adding that they were involved in civilian killings in the Valley.

"Besides other terror crimes, terrorist Shahid (Rather) was involved in the killing of a woman Mst Shakeela from Aripal and a government employee (peon) Javid Ahmed from Lurgam Tral," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

This was the second straight successful operation carried out by security forces in the Valley in the last 24 hours. On Monday, they neutralised two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in Pulwama. Officials said one of the slain terrorists was involved in the killing of police constable Reyaz Ahmad earlier this month.

"During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists in the residential house of Nazir Ahmad Mir fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter," news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

"In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists, identified as Abid Hussain Shah and Saqib Azad Sofi, were killed. They were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM," the official added.

According to officials, more than 25 foreign terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and JeM have been neutralised in the first five months of 2022 in Jammu and Kashmir. Out of these, 14 belonged to the JeM while 12 were from LeT, officials said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma