New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government on Sunday warned citizens and asked them not to share photocopies of Aadhaar with any organisations due to its misuse. In a press release, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said Aadhaar card users should only use the masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits.

It can be downloaded from UIDAI's official website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

"UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers," the UIDAI said in its press release. "Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder."

How to download 'masked' Aadhaar card?

1. Visit the official UIDAI website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

2. Ener the 12-digit Aadhaar card number.

3. Now, select the option that reads "Do you want a masked Aadhaar".

4. From there, download the masked Aadhaar card.

The existence of any Aadhaar number, the UIDAI said, can be verified at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. The users would need to scan the QR code on eAadhaar or Aadhaar letter or Aadhaar PVC card using a QR code scanner in the mAadhaar mobile application, it said.

In addition to that, the UIDAI warned people against the use of a public computer at an internet cafe to download an e-Aadhaar. However, if a user downloads e-Aadhaar on a publish computer, then he or she is advised by the UIDAI to delete all the downloaded copies permanently from that system.

"Only those organizations that have obtained a User License from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card," the UIDAI said.

"It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see Aadhaar card or seeks a photocopy of Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI," the UIDAI added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma