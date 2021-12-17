New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Friday warned against non-essential travel and mass gatherings amid the rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The Health Ministry also informed that the Omicron cases in India have crossed the 100-mark and reached 101. It further said that 11 states across the country have so far detected Omicron cases.

This is the time to avoid non-essential travel, mass gatherings and it is very important to observe low-intensity festivities", Dr Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR said, adding, that "there are 101 Omicron cases across 11 states in the country".

The Health Ministry further said that though daily COVID-19 cases are below 10,000 for the past 20 days, there is a need to stay vigilant in view of the new variant and rising cases in other countries.

With the coronavirus' Omicron variant spreading very fast across Europe and other parts of the world, people need to avoid non-essential travel. They must also avoid mass gatherings, and new year celebrations need to be at low intensity, the government said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan