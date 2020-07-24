The MHA in its guidelines has asked all the states, UTs, government offices, Governors and other authorities to refrain from the large congregation of public and urged them to use technology for conducting celebration proceedings.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has afflicted nearly 13 lakh people across the country and has claimed more than 30,000 lives, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued fresh guidelines for the Independence Day celebration on August 15 across the nation.

The MHA in its guidelines has asked all the states, UTs, government offices, Governors and other authorities to refrain from the large congregation of public and urged them to use technology for conducting celebration proceedings.

“In view of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, while organizing various programmes or activities for the Independence Day celebrations, it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitization, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons and follow all guidelines related to Covid-19 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health a Family Welfare, the guidelines by MHA stated.

“Therefore, all programmes should be organized in a way that a large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in the best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion. The events organized could be web-cast in order to reach out to people at large, who are not able to participate”, the guidelines further added.

“The traditional speech of the Prime Minister at the Red Fort would be done with the regular 21 gun salute and the singing of the national anthem”, the directives said.

The directive was addressed right down to the level of the village Panchayats, urging and providing directions of how to conduct the flag hoisting and unfurling ceremony. The directive encouraged the celebrations to take care of the ongoing pandemic situation by celebrating responsibly by using masks, sanitisers and upkeep of social distancing practices.

The note, in the end, implored the respective administrative heads to promote the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme in the light of the isolated celebrations due to the ongoing pandemic.

India on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike of nearly 50,000 new infections, taking the total toll of coronavirus near the 13-lakh mark. The death also crossed the 30,000-mark after 740 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan