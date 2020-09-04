New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed trainee Indian Police Services (IPS) officers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad via video conferencing. In his address, the prime minister asked the IPS officers to avoid being 'Singham' and make sure the actual work is not ignored.

"Police officers think that when they join a new duty, everyone should fear them, especially area gangsters. Watching films like Singham they think highly of themselves, so the actual work is ignored. You should avoid this," said Modi in his virtual address to trainee IPS officers.

"It is very important that you should be proud of your uniform instead of flexing power of your uniform. Never lose respect for your Khaki uniform."

The prime minister also praised the "good work" done by police during the coronavirus pandemic and said that this has engraved the "human face of Khaki" in the memory of public.

"The human face of Khaki uniform has been engraved in the public memory due to the good work done by police especially during this COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Modi, who is a fitness enthusiast himself, also suggested the IPS officers ways to manage their work-related stress by doing Yoga and Pranayam.

"Yoga and Pranayam is good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always benefit. You will never feel stressed no matter how much work is there," he said.

The prime minister addressed the young IPS officers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma