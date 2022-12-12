Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Makes Surprise Visit To Delhi's IGI Airport After Congestion Complaints

Amid the complaints by various passengers over the long queues and delays in checking-in at the Delhi airport, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the airport.

"Today we've increased the number of entry gates from 14 to 16. There was a meeting with officials inside the airport where we've decided that a board should be placed at every entry gate to display the waiting time before entry," said Aviation Minister Scindia as quoted by news agency ANI.

Scindia, the Union Minister, had earlier convened a meeting with officials and management from the country's major airports. A four-point plan has also been announced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to be implemented as immediate remedial measures.

The steps include expanding the airport's 14 X-ray screening systems to 16 in order to increase security. Additionally, there will be two access points for use by passengers: Gate 1A and Gate 8B. A reserve lounge will be demolished in order to make room for two access points.

According to the spokesperson, during the COVID pandemic, the number of flights during the peak hours declined from 22 to 19 in November, and a discussion is still going on to look for options for reducing the flight numbers even more. The peak hours are from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. during the morning and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the evening.

Delhi International Airports Limited (DIAL) is also trying to use the technology as a tool to incorporate the use of an artificial intelligence-based tracking system that will message passengers and airport employees during the wait times. They have also added more employees to guide passengers.

"We have deployed additional manpower to guide passengers, especially at the key choke points, and shifted one additional X-Ray machine. Additional manpower requirements will also have to be addressed by all stakeholders, including CISF and Immigration, to further improve the situation," the DIAL spokesperson said in a statement.