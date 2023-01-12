1 Dead, 1 Missing After Massive Avalanche Hits Kashmir Ganderbal; Snow Clearing Operations Underway

According to the officials, the person who died is probably a labourer and another person has gone missing after the avalanche hit Kashmir.

By Anushka Vats
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 04:41 PM IST
Minute Read
1 Dead, 1 Missing After Massive Avalanche Hits Kashmir Ganderbal; Snow Clearing Operations Underway
Avalanches hit Kashmir (Image Credits: Twitter/@Drsheikhamina)

AT LEAST one person was killed and one was reported missing after two avalanches hit Sonamarg hill station in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Thursday morning.

According to the officials cited by the news agency IANS, the first avalanche rolled down in Sarbal area, and the second in the Hung area of Sonamarg.

A video of the avalanches has also been making rounds on the social media platforms. Take a look:

"One dead body, probably of a labourer, has been traced so far under the Sarbal avalanche while another person is still missing," said the officials, as quoted by IANS.

"Massive rescue effort manned by men and machinery has started. Medical teams have been kept on standby near the avalanche area," they added.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.