1 Dead, 1 Missing After Massive Avalanche Hits Kashmir Ganderbal; Snow Clearing Operations Underway

AT LEAST one person was killed and one was reported missing after two avalanches hit Sonamarg hill station in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Thursday morning.

According to the officials cited by the news agency IANS, the first avalanche rolled down in Sarbal area, and the second in the Hung area of Sonamarg.

A video of the avalanches has also been making rounds on the social media platforms. Take a look:

"One dead body, probably of a labourer, has been traced so far under the Sarbal avalanche while another person is still missing," said the officials, as quoted by IANS.

"Massive rescue effort manned by men and machinery has started. Medical teams have been kept on standby near the avalanche area," they added.