Avalanche Hits Kashmir's Bandipora District, Two Days After Ganderbal

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JK SDMA) issued an avalanche warning with a 'high danger' alert.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Sat, 14 Jan 2023 07:49 PM IST
A snow avalanche occurred near Baltal on January 12, 2023 (Image Credits: ANI)

AN AVALANCHE hit a Jurniyal village Tulail area of Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, however, no damage has been reported, said the district administration.

"An Avalanche warning has been issued with a 'High Danger' level likely to occur above 2000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours," said the authority as quoted by the news agency ANI.

