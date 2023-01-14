Avalanche Hits Kashmir's Bandipora District, Two Days After Ganderbal

AN AVALANCHE hit a Jurniyal village Tulail area of Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, however, no damage has been reported, said the district administration.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JK SDMA) issued an avalanche warning with a 'high danger' alert.

"An Avalanche warning has been issued with a 'High Danger' level likely to occur above 2000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours," said the authority as quoted by the news agency ANI.