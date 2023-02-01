2 Killed, Several Trapped After Massive Avalanche Hits Ski Resort In Jammu And Kashmir's Gulmarg

According to officials, four people, including two foreign skiers and two guides were reported missing.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Wed, 01 Feb 2023 04:13 PM IST
So far, 19 foreign nationals have been rescued successfully, informed SSP of Baramulla. (Image Credit: ANI.)

AT LEAST two people were killed after a massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of the Gulmarg ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday. So far, 19 foreign nationals have been rescued successfully, informed SSP of Baramulla. The rescue operations are underway as more people are feared to be trapped.

A spokesman of the Baramulla district police took to Twitter on Wednesday and informed that the famous ski resort in Gulmarg's Afarwat peak, HapathKhud, got hit by an avalanche. Together with the help of other organisations, Baramulla Police has started a rescue effort. There is confirmation of reports that some skiers were stuck. More information is awaited in this incident.

