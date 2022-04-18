New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Members of the auto, taxi, and cab drivers' associations on Monday (April 18) started a two-day strike to protest against the soaring fuel prices. Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh's unit Auto and Taxi Association of Delhi has announced a strike in Delhi on April 18 and 19. They have said autos and cabs won't be available in Delhi for the two days. The strike is causing daily commuters inconvenience, particularly affecting the officer-goers.

The strike has been called despite Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot's assurance that the government is considering setting up a committee to revise auto and taxi fares in Delhi.

Here's all you need to know about the auto and cab drivers' union strike, their demands, and more.

Why are they on strike?

Members of the auto, taxi, and cab drivers' associations are on strike to protest against the soaring fuel prices. CNG prices have risen by 60 percent or over Rs 28 per kg in one year and PNG by over a third.

CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi now costs Rs 71.61 per kg, up from Rs 69.11 per kg. The CNG price has risen by Rs 15.6 per kg in less than six weeks. This includes a Rs 7.50 per kg hike this month alone. Meanwhile, a litre of petrol and diesel is priced at Rs 105.41 and Rs 96.67 respectively.

What are their demands?

The auto, taxi, and cab drivers' associations are demanding that they should be given a Rs 35 per kg subsidy on GNC along with revision in fuel rates, and fares. Rajendra Soni, the General Secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, told news agency ANI that the Central and the Delhi government is not paying heed to their demands.

"We do not want the fare to increase, because it will affect the pockets of the common people as well. Our only demand is that the government does not increase the fuel price and give us subsidies on CNG prices. We demand that the government provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices," Soni said while listing the demands of the auto and cab unions.

