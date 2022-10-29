Auto, Taxi Fares In Delhi Hiked Amid Rising CNG Prices | Check Rates In Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru Here

Travelling in auto-rickshaws and taxis could become expensive for commuters in Delhi with the revised fares.

By Radha Basnet
Sat, 29 Oct 2022 10:24 AM IST
ANI image used for representation

IN VIEW of rising CNG prices in the national capital, the Delhi government has approved the revised fare for auto rickshaws and taxis. Travelling in auto-rickshaws and taxis could become expensive for commuters with the revised fares. As per the revised rates, the meter down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometres for auto-rickshaws has been increased from RS 25 to RS 30, while the per kilometre charge after the meter down has been hiked from RS 9.50 to RS 11.

Earlier the revision in auto-rickshaw fare took place in 2020. Whereas the last price revision for taxis which includes black-and-yellow taxis, economy taxis and premium taxis, it happened nine years back in 2013. With the decision of the AAP-led government in Delhi will give relief to nearly two lakh auto rickshaws and taxi drivers, who had to face higher expenditures due to the price rise in the NCG.

Notably, there is no increase in waiting charges and night charges while the charges for extra luggage have been hiked from Rs 7.50 to Rs 10. Meanwhile, for taxis, the per kilometre charge after the metre down was Rs 14 for non-AC and Rs 16 for AC. Now following the revision, the new charges will be Rs 17 for non-AC and Rs 20 for AC taxis.

Here Are Fare For Auto-Rickshaw And Taxi In Other Metropolitan Cities

Mumbai: On September 27, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) announced a hike of Rs 3 and Rs 2 in the taxi and auto-rickshaw base fares respectively. The minimum taxi base fare for a distance of 1.5 km has been hiked from Rs 25 to Rs 28, while the minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km has been hiked from Rs 21 to Rs 23  for auto-rickshaw.

Bengaluru:  The minimum auto-rickshaw fare is fixed at Rs 30 for the first 2 km in the city. Thereafter, for every kilometre, the passengers have to pay R 15. Meanwhile, Rapido increased their price minimum of Rs 100.

Kolkata: The basic fare up to 2 kilometres in the city is Rs 25, while Rs 15 for waiting charges and passengers have to pay Rs 10 for the service charges for the same distance.

