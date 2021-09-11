Payne and Australian defence minister Peter Dutton met Modi after holding the inaugural two-plus-two dialogue with their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the foreign and defence ministers of Australia and discussed the shared commitment of India and Australia to a rules-based international order and an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Australian foreign minister Marise Payne said the shared commitment was discussed at the meeting. Payne and Australian defence minister Peter Dutton met Modi after holding the inaugural two-plus-two dialogue with their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

"Australia & India are longstanding partners. In our meeting with Flag of India Prime Minister @narendramodi, we discussed our nations' shared commitment to a rules-based international order, an open, inclusive & resilient #IndoPacific & strengthening the Australia-India economic relationship," Payne tweeted.

In the 'two-plus-two' talks, the two sides vowed to work towards a free, an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, a region that has been witnessing increasing Chinese assertiveness. After the dialogue, Jaishankar said it reflected the comfort that both sides have attained in the bilateral relationship, especially in strategic and security spheres.

"The peaceful development of the Indo-Pacific region has been a focus of our relationship. Our two countries believe that it should be shaped in a participative and collaborative manner," he said.

The external affairs minister said both sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work together for peace, stability and prosperity of all countries in the region. "This would include a rules-based international order, freedom of navigation in international waters, promoting connectivity as well as respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states," he said.

Jaishankar also underlined the issues Indian students face in Australia with Payne. He said, "I also specifically took up with minister Payne the problems faced by the Indian students in Australia and those wishing to go to Australia as well as the Indian origin community that is resident there. I urge that difficulty faced by students due to travel restrictions be sympathetically addressed as soon as possible."

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan