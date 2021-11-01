New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Australia on Monday recognised India's Covaxin, a vaccine against the coronavirus for the purpose of travel to the country. This recognition granted by the Australian government is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV.

“Today, the @TGAgovau determined that Covaxin (manufactured by @BharatBiotech) vaccine would be ‘recognised’ for the purpose of establishing a traveler’s vaccination status,” tweeted Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell AO.

After getting the latest recognition from Australia, India's travellers can now travel to one more country adding to the list of Covaxin approved countries. The above-mentioned vaccine has been so far administered to over 12 crore Indians and yet faces delays seeking WHO’s emergency approval but leaving WHO, US, and some European countries several other countries have recognised it.

Here is the list of Covaxin approved countries apart from Australia:

Sri Lanka: India's neighbours on the south have recognised Covaxin and Covishield as well. travellers vaccinated from either can visit the country. However, unvaccinated travellers will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Greece: Indian travellers vaccinated with Covaxin can visit the country. However, on arrival in Greece they will have to show a COVID-19 vaccination certificate and a negative RT-PCR report of fewer than 72 hours, or a negative antigen test less than 48 hours old. People do not need to quarantine unless Covid symptoms are observed on arrival.

Nepal: India's neighbour have also recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Beneficiaries travelling to Nepal need to show the Covid-19 vaccine certificate and the last dose of the vaccine must have been taken at least 14 days before entering the country.

Philippines: The rules for travelling to this country is the same as Nepal. Indian citizens planning to go to the Philippines need to be vaccinated at least after 14 days of taking the single or double shot of the Covaxin.

Mauritius: Indian Citizens who are fully vaccinated with Covaxin are allowed to travel the country but only after 14 days of the second dose. Travelers should also have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test result obtained 3-7 days before departing from India.

Oman: Passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date can travel to Oman before spending any time in quarantine.

Mexico: The country's health regulator, has authorised the emergency use of Covaxin. Indian citizens are allowed in the country and if in case any beneficiary show symptoms of coronavirus infection then they will undergo quarantine.

Zimbabwe: Indian citizens are allowed in the country with negative proof of valid RT-PCR test results. Besides, both Covishield and Covaxin are approved by the African nation.

Iran: Iran has also approved the Coxain in the country and allowed Indian travelers to administer that vaccine to thier country. However, the citizen needs to undergo quarantine for 14 days if RT-PCR test reports are not with them.

Estonia: Indian citizens who have taken Covaxin can enter the country without any Testing or Quarantine. This country is one of the first to recognise the vaccine.

Posted By: Ashita Singh