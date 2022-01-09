New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Aumkareshwar Thakur, who is the alleged creator and mastermind of the 'Sulli Deals' app. In a statement, the officials said that Thakur was apprehended by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police Special Cell from Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

This is the first arrest made by the police in the "Sulli Deals" app case.

"Aumkareshwar Thakur, Sulli Deals app creator and mastermind arrested from Indore. He was the member of Trad-Group on Twitter made to troll Muslim women," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) KPS Malhotra of Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to police, 25-year-old Thakur, a resident of Newyork City Township in Indore, has admitted that he was a member of a trad-group on Twitter that defamed and trolled Muslim women. It said that Thakur had also shared the app on his Twitter account.

"He had developed the code on GitHub. The access of GitHub was with all the members of the group," news agency IANS quoted a Delhi Police official as saying. "The photos of the Muslim women were uploaded by the group members."

The poice said that Thakur, who did his BCA from IPS Academy in Indore, was arrested based on the inputs received during the questioning of "Bulli Bai" app creator Neeraj Bishnoi. Bishnoi was arrested by the police on Thursday from Assam.

In both Sulli Deal and Bulli Bai applications, photos of women were allegedly uploaded without their consent and inappropriate remarks were passed against them. Both the apps used the hosting platform 'GITHUB' to auction the stolen photos. 'Sulli deal" is a year-old case whereas "Bulli Bai" surfaced last month.

Other than Bishnoi, three other accused have also been arrested in the Bulli Bai app case.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma